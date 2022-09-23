Entertainment

It's Chiranjeevi's 'GodFather' vs Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost': What to expect?

It's Chiranjeevi's 'GodFather' vs Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost': What to expect?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 23, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'The Ghost' and 'GodFather' are both set to hit the theaters on October 5.

Two mighty forces of Tollywood are locking horns at the box office on October 5. Yes, we are talking about Chiranjeevi's GodFather and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost which are set to release on the same date. As we await to witness the magic of the megastars on the big screens, here's all you need to know about it and what to expect.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both The Ghost and GodFather will mark the respective lead actors' second theatrical outing of the year.

For Chiranjeevi, his previous outing Acharya did not impress his fans, and it turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna's Bangarraju had a pretty decent run.

So, let's wait and see how these films perform.

Information All you need to know about 'The Ghost'

Made on a budget of Rs. 50-60cr, The Ghost is bankrolled by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and North Star Entertainment banners. It stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, and Ravi Varma. Praveen Sattaru has directed the movie, while Mark K Robin and Mukesh G are the music director and cinematographer, respectively.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'GodFather'

Besides Chiranjeevi, GodFather has Nayanthara as the leading lady, while Salman Khan will be seen making an extended cameo appearance. Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev will be seen playing important roles. The Mohan Raja directorial has music by S Thaman. Ram Charan, RB Choudary, and N V Prasad have bankrolled the Rs. 100cr budget movie. Acclaimed cinematographer Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

Anticipation What can be expected at the box office?

GodFather is the remake of Mollywood's Lucifer, which did not receive positive feedback though it was a blockbuster. Going by its trailer, it looks like GodFather will be a frame-to-frame remake of Lucifer. So, it might face a similar fate. The intriguing teaser of The Ghost promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller. But the buzz around the film isn't strong. So, GodFather might outperform The Ghost.