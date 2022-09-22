Entertainment

Marvel has already finalized writers for new 'Fantastic Four': Report

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 22, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

'Fantastic Four' will be released on November 8, 2024.

It's no news that Matt Shakman is the director of Marvel Studios' new Fantastic Four. And now, it looks like the studio has also zeroed in on Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to write the movie's script. According to reports, the writer duo has been associated with the project for quite some time and their onboarding was finalized even before Shakman joined the team.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though the makers have not confirmed anything officially, it can be expected that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and director Shakman will now concentrate on finalizing the cast members.

Fantastic Four is one of the highly-expected projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with fan theories and anticipations making the rounds on social media.

So, all updates about it are attracting attention.

Information 'Fantastic Four' will kick-start Phase 6 of MCU

At Disney's D23 event which happened earlier this month, Feige confirmed that the new Fantastic Four will kickstart the Phase 6 slate of MCU and it will premiere on November 8, 2024. He added that two Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (six months after Kang Dynasty) will be released right after the Fantastic Four reboot.

Rumor Actors who are rumored to be on board

Several names have come up over the past few months when it comes to the movie's cast. This includes Penn Badgley and John Krasinski who are apparently in talks to play the leading man, Reed Richards. Free Guy and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is also rumored to play one of the lead roles: Sue Storm. But let's wait till the official announcement.

Anticipation 'F4' antagonist Doctor Doom to debut soon?

While we may have to wait for the makers to announce all the other actors, hearsay has that one of the main characters, Doctor Doom will be revealed soon. Apparently, Doctor Doom will appear in the upcoming movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which releases this year. If this report turns out to be true, we will get to know more details about Fantastic Four.