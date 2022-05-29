Entertainment

'Doctor Strange 2' holds ground as 'Top Gun: Maverick' dominates

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 29, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is holding its ground against 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6 and has held its ground at the box office since then. As per reports, Benedict Cumberbatch's film was the top-grosser for three weeks straight and bagged $31.6 million across 4,534 North American screens. But now, with Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick's release, will the Marvel film face a bit of turbulence?

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw a successful opening in the first week and is being considered a big hit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Sam Raimi directorial follows the storylines of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen among other notable characters.

The interconnections are said to have boosted the film's performance.

Ranking 'Doctor Strange 2' surpassed 'The Batman'

As per a Forbes report on Doctor Strange 2's latest Friday box office performance, the film reportedly earned an additional $4.42 million (-48%). As of Saturday, the film has surpassed DC's The Batman to become the highest-grosser of 2022, as per Hindustan Times. Doctor Strange 2 has reportedly crossed $800 million worldwide whereas Robert Pattinson's The Batman bagged $768.5 million.

Information Cumberbatch's film expected to cross $885 million on Monday

After Top Gun: Maverick, Jurrasic World: Dominion is gearing up for release, hinting at a further dip for Strange's collections. In the US, with $358.8M, it reportedly stands right after Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man 3 ($409M in 2013) and Chris Evans's Captain America: Civil War ($408M in 2016). However, Cumberbatch's film is reportedly expected to gross $885M globally by the end of Monday.

Details Marvel's upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to be massive hit

Notably, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially stands in second place on the list of highest-grossing pandemic era Hollywood films after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter grossed a whopping total of $1.89 billion, surpassing No Time to Die ($774.2 million) and The Batman ($768.5 million). Meanwhile, we expect Marvel's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder to be its next big hit.