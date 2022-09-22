Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': Deepika Padukone shares major update

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': Deepika Padukone shares major update

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 22, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' is slated for release in January 2023.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm on Thursday by sharing a photo from the dubbing studio of the upcoming film Pathaan. The photo features a microphone and a book that looks like the dialogue script of the movie. And with it, the actor has revealed that the makers have started with the dubbing work of the upcoming movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pathaan stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also star John Abraham in an important role.

After a voluntary hiatus from movies, Khan has been on a spree of signing new movies, one of them being Pathaan.

So, all eyes are on this action drama, and updates on it are going viral online.

Release 'Pathaan' is gearing up for release in January 2023

Pathaan, a part of Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller universe, is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2023. The release date was announced along with a motion poster, which gave us an idea of what to expect from the film. Sharing them, Khan announced on Twitter that the film will be released in three languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

First look First looks of Abraham, Padukone, Khan were revealed earlier

Earlier last month, the makers of the film shared Abraham's first look in the form of a motion poster. In a similar fashion, Padukone's first look was also revealed by the makers in July, while Khan's first look was dropped by the makers back in June. With these posters, one can expect the film to be a power-packed one with ample action elements.

Box office 'Pathaan' and 'Tehran' will lock horns

Meanwhile, not only Pathaan, but Abraham's other film Tehran is also gearing for a release in January 2023. It will hit the marquee a day after Pathaan, i.e, January 26. So, it will be Abraham vs Abraham in January 2023! Separately, Khan also has a project with Atlee titled Jawan. He has a movie titled Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, too.