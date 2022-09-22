Entertainment

Kim Kardashian gets royally trolled for donning 'credit card' earrings

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 22, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Kim Kardashian has been trolled for wearing credit card-shaped earrings.

Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has found herself in the news for all the wrong reasons yet again. On Tuesday, she made an appearance on the talk show Good Morning America. Dressed in tiger print pants and a black top, she rounded off her look with unusual credit-card-shaped Balenciaga earrings. Unsurprisingly, this provided fodder to the troll brigade and triggered immense online criticism.

The look Some netizens asked Kardashian to 'throw the earrings away'

Kardashian's eccentric black earrings reportedly cost a whopping $425, which roughly converts to Rs. 34,299! Her pitch-black polo neck jumper, which had gloves attached to it, also attracted eyeballs. Her fashionable trousers were also from Balenciaga, while her hair was tied up in a loose ponytail. This is the look that is now making headlines, with people suggesting she "throw those earrings away."

Trolling Netizens had a field day trolling Kardashian's look

Several netizens stormed Twitter and Instagram to mock the 41-year-old for her earrings, especially due to the jaw-dropping price associated with the accessories. One rather brutal tweet read, "Kim Kardashian wears atrociously ugly earrings to keep people from looking at her atrociously ugly hair." Another one said, "WT- is [she] wearing for her earrings? Credit cards? Are they contactless pay enabled?"

Twitter Post Netizens are now trolling Kardashian for her fashion choices

WTF is right ✅

I couldn't read what was on it but you can bet it's adverting

How stupid! — MaxTheCutePomeranian 🇨🇦 (@MaxTheCutePom) September 20, 2022

Twitter Post Here's another such tweet

kim k in a balenciaga credit card earring feels a little on the nose pic.twitter.com/dfl21OpDuZ — internet baby (@kirkpate) September 20, 2022

Conversation Meanwhile, Kardashian called online bashing 'noise'

While talking to Michael Strahan on the chat show, Kardashian spoke about the recently released The Kardashians Season 2 premiere episode and emphasized that it'll showcase her family's "vulnerability." Responding to regular online bashing, she also said, "You just get to a level where you see so much of it is noise, and we have each other, we have us as a support system."

Previous incidents Kardashian has been blasted repeatedly on multiple occasions

This isn't the first time Kardashian has irked netizens. In June, the television personality lost 16 pounds (roughly 7.25kg) to don Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala and was slammed for "setting a wrong example." Previously, in March, she drew flak when she advised women to "get [their] f------ ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."