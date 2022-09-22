Entertainment

'KWK': Gauri Khan finally breaks silence on son Aryan's arrest

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 22, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

Gauri Khan has finally broken her silence on son Aryan Khan's arrest. (Photo credit: Instagram/@gaurikhan)

Interior designer, producer, and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan graced the latest episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. This marked Khan's return to the popular couch after a long 17-year gap. Between entertaining games and hilarious anecdotes, Khan also recalled the ordeal her family faced when her son Aryan Khan was put behind bars last year. Here's more.

In October 2021, Aryan Khan came under the scanner due to his alleged participation in a drugs-on-cruise party, and NCB claimed he was linked to "international drug trafficking."

The investigation was headed by Sameer Wankhede, who was subsequently removed from the case in November 2021.

The star kid was finally released after nearly four weeks.

To this day, SRK has remained tight-lipped about it.

Karan Johar started the conversation by saying that despite the numerous adversities, the Khan family had "emerged strongly." "What do you have to say about your own handling tough times when families go through something like this?" asked KJo. Khan replied, "Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand...we are in a great space."

Expressing her gratitude for all the love and strength received during the turbulent storm, Khan further added, "We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn't know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us." Notably, Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farah Khan, among others, had staunchly supported Aryan.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This season, which kicked off on July 7, has featured celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, etc. Breaking several hearts, however, SRK gave this season a miss. Recently, the gossip chat show was also renewed for an eighth season.