'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira's intense poster wins hearts

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 22, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' will be released on October 13.

As we await the release of the Pakistani period drama The Legend of Maula Jatt, the makers have dropped an intense poster of its leading lady, Mahira Khan. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the Pakistani Punjabi language film is gearing up for release on October 13. This new poster comes days after the makers dropped the poster of its male lead Fawad Khan.

Context Why does this story matter?

News about the film has been making the headlines for a while.

Director Lashari had earlier confirmed in an interview with Variety that the film has been in the making for a decade.

In fact, the official first look of the mega-budget venture was dropped back in 2018.

And since it's apparently the most expensive Pakistani film by far, expectations are pretty high.

Observation What does the poster show?

Dressed in red traditional Pakistani attire, Mahira can be seen holding a copper pot in her hand. Her dreadlocks and bohemian jewelry add more charm and grace to the actor's look making the poster organic. She shared it on Instagram and captioned the post, "Don't think y'all are prepared #Mukkho #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt is releasing in cinemas worldwide on the 13th of October."

Instagram Post Here's her Instagram post

Trailer Trailer of the film set a milestone

Gaining more than 60M views across social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, the trailer of The Legend of Maula Jatt became the most-watched trailer of any Pakistani movie. The trailer featuring all the lead actors gave us a glimpse into the movie. It was released back in August and received extremely positive responses from fans across the globe.

Information What is the film all about?

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. It revolves around the life of Maula Jatt, played by Fawad, who is a fierce warrior with a traumatizing past. The vengeful Jatt woes to bring down his enemy camp led by Noori Natt (played by Hamza Ali Abbasi), who is said to be the "most-feared warrior."