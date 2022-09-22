Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi champion body positivity in 'Double XL'

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi champion body positivity in 'Double XL'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 22, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

'Double XL' will release on October 14.

The teaser of Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is out! The comedy-drama is centered around body positivity and is expected to trigger a much-needed conversation around the menace of body shaming in India. The Satramm Ramani directorial will release on October 14 and it also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. It will clash with Code Name: Tiranga and Doctor G.

Context Why does this story matter?

Body shaming is a profound issue plaguing Indian society and has unfortunately been promoted through films like Judwaa 2 and Kal Ho Na Ho.

However, some movies have endeavored to right the wrongs, such as Gippi and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Sinha and Qureshi seem to be the right choices to front the project since both have been quite vocal against body shaming.

Teaser Qureshi, Sinha discuss everyday problems faced by plus-sized women

The 32-second-long teaser opens in a foreign location, and we see the two women chit-chat on a bench. The light-hearted conversation zooms in on the problems faced by plus-sized people, particularly women, such as being shamed for extra fat despite wearing oversized clothes. The makers have promised a trailer in the coming days, which will provide us with a better idea about the storyline.

Information Learn more about the makers of 'Double XL'

Double XL is billed as the story of "two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards." Mudassar Aziz (Happy Bhaag Jayegi) and Sasha Singh (assistant director on The Sky is Pink) have developed the screenplay. The cinematography is by Milind Jog (Fugly, Luka Chuppi). It's presented by Bhushan Kumar, Wakaoo Films, and Aziz.

Twitter Post Catch the teaser here

From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! 😉



A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming in cinemas near you on 14th Oct 2022.#DoubleXL #baatmeinWAZANhai pic.twitter.com/U8HDyT3FW3 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 22, 2022

Upcoming projects Here's what else the actors are busy with

Huma Qureshi is awaiting the release of Tarla, a biopic on the life of chef Tarla Dalal, Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling, and Navjot Gulati's Pooja Meri Jaan. Sinha's upcoming projects include Nikita and the Book of Darkness, and the OTT series Dahaad. Qureshi and Sinha will reportedly also collaborate for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious multistarrer Netflix series Heeramandi, currently in post-production.