Entertainment

Chris Pratt spills beans about 'The Terminal List' Season 2

Chris Pratt spills beans about 'The Terminal List' Season 2

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 22, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

'The Terminal List' had its premiere on July 1.

In what has come as an exciting development for the fans of The Terminal List, its lead actor Chris Pratt has now hinted at the show's second season. During a podcast hosted by Jack Carr, the author of the book that led to the series, Pratt spoke about the series and teased the arrival of the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Terminal List received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

But it was watched for an average of 1.6B minutes, suggest media reports.

The first season consists of eight episodes, with all of them receiving a similar response.

Pratt plays Lieutenant Commander James Reece in the drama.

Now that he has revealed details about the second season, it has taken fans by surprise.

Quote 'You have nothing to worry about'

During the podcast titled Danger Close, the Jurassic World actor was asked about a potential second season. Revealing some details, he said, "You have nothing to worry about." "We love you and appreciate your support. It's our life's mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away," Pratt said, confirming that the second season is on the cards.

Details Meet the cast of 'The Terminal List'

Besides Pratt, the conspiracy thriller also features an ensemble of star cast including Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the primary roles. Other actors LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder play pivotal supporting roles in the series.

Information Know more about the series crew

Indivisible Productions, Fuqua Films, Civic Center Media, MRC Television, and Amazon Studios have jointly produced this venture. David DiGilio (known for his shows such as Eight Below, Traveler, and Strange Angel) has developed the script and is an executive producer. Antoine Fuqua (famed after acclaimed shows such as Olympus Has Fallen and The Equalizer) has helmed the series along with Ellen Kuras.