Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to narrate OTT series 'The Journey of India'

Amitabh Bachchan to narrate OTT series 'The Journey of India'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 22, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan will voice a new OTT series called 'The Journey of India'

Is there anything Amitabh Bachchan can't do? The 79-year-old, who is currently hosting the 14th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, will be lending his voice to an upcoming OTT show, The Journey of India. Billed as a "one of its kind series," it will land on the Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, and Discovery Turbo on October 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bachchan's baritone has been utilized numerous times in several projects for exposition (flashbacks, background information).

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Krrish 3, Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century, and the recently-released Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva are some of the popular films that benefited immensely from his commanding voiceovers.

Moreover, The Journey of India is also important since it celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav—India's 75 years of independence.

Details Series will also showcase subject matter experts' inputs

Per reports, "The show will commemorate India's tapestry of heritage, innovation, and contemporary marvels that have paved the way for cutting-edge advancements." The series is expected to cover quite a lot of ground on various topics, and "will weave a story with an extensive collection of historical footage [and] have inputs from a stellar line-up of respected personalities and subject matter experts."

Information These are the topics the show will particularly focus on

The Journey of India will underline India's achievements in various fields, such as breakthrough technological advancements, successful space missions, cinematic accomplishments, etc. It is also expected to underline the numerous faiths that co-exist in the country, as well as our myriad culinary practices. Arjun Nohwar, General Manager- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, has described it as "[the company's] commitment to [tell] unique, [inspiring] stories."

Upcoming movies Meanwhile, take a look at Big B's upcoming films

Forever a busy man, Bachchan has had three releases this year: Jhund, Runway 34, and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. Up next, he'll be seen in Goodbye, alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna on October 7. He also has Uunchai in the pipeline on November 11. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial co-stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher and is touted to be a story of profound friendship.

Poll Which of these movies would you watch in the theaters?