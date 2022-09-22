Entertainment

Ajith Kumar, Vinoth's 'AK 61' titled 'Thunivu'; first look dropped

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 22, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

'Thunivu' marks the third collaboration between AK, Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor.

The fact that Tamil star Ajith Kumar, producer Boney Kapoor, and director H Vinoth are collaborating for their third project is no news. On Wednesday, the makers revealed its title as Thunivu and also released its first look poster featuring AK. Touted to be a heist thriller, this film marks the 61st outing of AK. Read on to learn more about the movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

The trio had previously collaborated on projects Nerkonda Paarvai (Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink) and the recent one Valimai.

While both the movies set the box office on fire, the latter received mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics.

Like any other movie by AK, this upcoming project is also a highly-anticipated one, and the buzz around it is already strong.

Observation What does the poster show?

In the poster, a dapper-looking AK can be seen sitting on a reclining chair, armed with a gun and dressed in stylish formal attire. Kapoor shared the poster on his Twitter space and captioned it, "No guts, no glory." Director Vinoth shared the poster and assured his followers that the film will keep up with the expectations of the audience and fans.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'Thunivu'

Acclaimed actor Manju Warrier will be seen opposite AK. Veera, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, John Kokken, and Ajay will also be seen playing important roles in Thunivu. Ghibran is on board as its music director, and the film is produced under Zee Studios in association with Bayview Projects LLP. It was reported in March that the makers had kickstarted the production process.

Box office Will 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' lock horns?

Meanwhile, it is reported that Thunivu will hit the theaters on Pongal 2023. If this report turns out to be true, it will be a mega clash at the box office as Vijay's next film, Varisu is also slated for release on Pongal 2023. The bilingual drama is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and Rashmika Mandanna is on board as the leading lady.