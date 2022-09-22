Entertainment

Fans across the world celebrate TWICE singer Nayeon's birthday!

Sep 22, 2022

Happy birthday, Nayeon! (Photo credit: Instagram/@nayeonyny)

Birthday wishes are pouring in for South Korean singer Nayeon! A beloved member of the South Korean girl group TWICE, the singer turned 27 on Thursday (September 22). Popular not just for her chartbuster songs and impressive discography, the singer has also won hearts due to her philanthropic endeavors. Let's take a look at how her fans are celebrating the big day!

JYPE's wishes JYPE's wishes have garnered immense social media traction

Record label conglomerate JYP Entertainment, which works closely with the singer, has sent heartwarming wishes her way. The label posted on Twitter, "Happy Birthday NAYEON #HappyNAYEONday" and posted a gorgeous photo of the artiste. Unsurprisingly, the post has garnered immense traction on the micro-blogging site and has been "liked" over 31.7K times (at the time of writing). That's some stupendous fanbase!

Twitter Post Take a look at the delightful wish here

Gratitude Fans thanked the singer for her sensible 'life advices'

While numerous fans took to social media to thank the singer for blessing their lives with her art, some others were quick to express their gratitude for the larger impact she has had on their lives. One such fan wrote, "All the advice and words of wisdom you have given have genuinely helped me out in my life. I love you so much."

Videos, images Nayeon's fans made photo collages, captivating videos to wish her

Numerous fans also expressed their overwhelming love through video montages and collages. Most of the videos included her appearances at several events, on-stage performances, and snippets from interviews. One such fan wrote while wishing her, "One of the prettiest faces ever it's not fair." On the other hand, some admirers, who lovingly call her "bunny," posted her photos alongside a bunny image!

Twitter Post Check out one such video here

Career A quick glance at her career so far

Nayeon became a member of TWICE after winning the reality show Sixteen (2015) and started her journey with their first extended play, The Story Begins. The singer-songwriter has climbed the success ladder with numbers like Love Countdown, All or Nothing, and Sunset. This year, thanks to her debut extended play Im Nayeon, she became the first South Korean soloist to enter Billboard Top 10.