Diego Luna's 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 21, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

'Andor' fell prey to piracy soon after its premiere.

The first three episodes of Diego Luna's Andor premiered on Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar. The space opera series by Tony Gilroy opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. But now, all three episodes of the Star Wars series have been leaked on the piracy website TamilRockers and on the messaging platform Telegram. Here's more about the series and the latest news.

Andor is the latest addition to the Star Wars universe and is a prequel to his spin-off movie Rogue One.

The events of Andor take place five years before Rogue One.

It narrates the origins of Cassian Andor, an important character, played by Luna.

Its leak online has come as an unexpected turn, which will be a major blow to the platform.

Actors Meet the cast of 'Andor'

Besides Luna, Andor has an ensemble of acclaimed actors including Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman among others. Gilroy was originally supposed to direct the series. But following the COVID-19 pandemic's outbreak, the plans were revised, and he is now on board as the series' creator and head writer.

Details All you need to know about 'Andor'

Initially, the show was planned to be premiered on August 31. But it got delayed by about a month due to reasons unrevealed by the team. On the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, Andor is available in languages including English and Hindi. Each episode of the 12-episode series will have weekly scheduled premieres that are scheduled to be released till November 23.

Plot What is the story of 'Andor' all about?

The series is said to shed light on several important individuals and events of the Star Wars universe. But the main focus of the series will be on Andor and his development from a young thief to a rebel hero. It connects the story with Rogue One, as Andor assists in stealing the Death Star schematics and eventually becomes captain of the Rebellion.