Dheeraj Dhoopar quits 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' citing health issues

Sep 21, 2022

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently welcomed his first son.

Popular television star Dheeraj Dhoopar has stepped down from his participation in the 10th season of the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. According to reports, he decided to exit the show owing to health issues. Dhoopar was reportedly absent on the sets of the show on Tuesday and sent a video message to the makers announcing his decision. Read on to know more.

Context

Dhoopar shot to fame after playing Prem in the series Sasural Simar Ka.

His career saw a huge growth after he bagged a role in Kundali Bhagya.

One of the most successful shows, it also helped in the career growth of Dhoopar as his character Karan Luthra became a household name.

And now, he is one of the most sorted actors in Hindi television.

Reason Dhoopar wants to spend more time with his new-born son

According to The Indian Express, Dhoopar has been juggling between the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and his television series Sherdil Shergill and has been having a hard time. Also, he recently welcomed his first son and is looking forward to spending time with his family. And the tight schedule has reportedly been exhausting him, due to which he decided to call it quits.

Information Dhoopar recently had an injury, too

The report quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "Also, Dheeraj injured himself last week and that affected his performance, and became one of the lowest scored contestants." "With the injury yet to heal it did not seem feasible for him to continue. He discussed the same with the makers who amicably agreed to let him go," the source further added.

Details Dhoopar joined 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to get trained in dance

Talking during an interview, Dhoopar had earlier said, "I have never done a formal training in dance, and felt it was the best platform for me." "I would not only learn dance but also get honest reviews from such an esteemed panel. I feel at the end of this journey, I will be a better dancer and an actor," he further said.