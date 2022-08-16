Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Everything about Fawad-Mahira's reunion film

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 16, 2022, 12:01 am 2 min read

'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' will hit the theaters on October 13.

The trailer of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles was dropped recently. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the Pakistani Punjabi language film's trailer promises an action-packed period drama with ample elements of romance and emotions. Ahead of the film's premiere on October 13, here's all you need to know about the magnum opus.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film has been making the headlines for a while now.

It has been in the making for a decade and the same was confirmed by the director in an interview with Variety.

The official first look of the mega-budget venture was, in fact, dropped back in 2018.

And since it's apparently the most expensive Pakistani film by far, expectations are pretty high.

Story What is the film all about?

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. It narrates the story of Maula Jatt, played by Fawad, who is a fierce warrior of sorts with a traumatizing past. The vengeful Jatt woes to bring down his enemy camp led by Noori Natt (played by Hamza Ali Abbasi). Natt is said to be the "most-feared warrior."

Observation Trailer reminded us of 'Game of Thrones'

The trailer felt similar to HBO's Game of Thrones. There are dungeons, clay houses, castles, war fields, a lot of planning and plotting, revenge, and vengeance which all remind us of the series. From the trailer, it can be understood that there will be an intense battle of power between Jatt and Natt. The leading man's romantic track also promises to be intense.

Information Lead actors' previous collaborations

Fawad and Mahira Khan have shared the screen space in a hit Pakistani TV show called Humsafar that aired in 2011. They have also separately starred in several Indian films back when Pakistani artists were not banned in India. Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat (2014) and was also featured in Kapoor & Sons (2016). Mahira made her Bollywood debut with Raees (2017).

