'Tariq': John Abraham announces next, shares release date

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 15, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

John Abraham announced his next title, 'Tariq.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham)

Actor John Abraham seems to be on a roll this year! The Bollywood hunk was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns which was released on July 29. Now, on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the actor took to his social media handles to announce his next film. Titled Tariq, the venture will release on August 15 next year. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Batla House actor was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns alongside actors Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor.

Unfortunately, the psychological thriller film failed to make a mark at the box office and opened to mixed reviews.

Abraham had also announced Tehran which went on floors last month.

We can't wait to see what new avatar Abraham dons in Tariq!

Announcement The actor announced his film on social media

The Attack actor took to his official Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday to announce his upcoming film along with its release date. He wrote, "Aazadi ki Tariq, 15 August, 2023. Tariq is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House." "Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (sic)."

Instagram Post Get a look at the post here

Information All about the film's crew, other details

The upcoming film will be directed by Arun Gopalan who also served as the director for Tehran and worked closely in the film Agent Vinod. Tariq will be co-produced by Abraham's production house JA Entertainment along with Shobna Yadav and also Sandeep Leyzell. The film's script has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe. Tariq will release in theaters on Independence Day, 2023.

Pipeline A look at the actor's other upcoming projects

As for the other projects in the pipeline for the actor, he will first be seen in the film Pathaan alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan will come out in January next year. After this, he will be seen in the geo-political thriller film Tehran with actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Tehran will mark Abraham and Chhillar's debut collaboration.