Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, more extend Independence Day wishes

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 15, 2022

Take a look at South Indian celebrities' I-Day wishes.

As the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, celebrities have been sharing photos and quotes on social media to extend their wishes to the fans. Superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and Mohanlal, alongside top young actors such as Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had special messages to share. Take a look at how they celebrated the special day.

Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day." A couple of days before the I-Day, the superstar shared a video, encouraging his followers and fans to hoist the tricolor in their homes. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan penned a lengthy note on Twitter remembering the freedom fighters, honoring all their sacrifices for India to attain freedom from British rule.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi shared a photo of himself saluting the national flag, hoisted at his residence. Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ruth Prabhu, and Allu Arjun, are among the Telugu stars who extended their wishes to their fans. Deverakonda shared his photo with the national flag and wrote, "We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India (sic)."

Telugu Desam Party leader, Hindupur MLA, and Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna hoisted the national flag at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad on the occasion of Independence Day. Mollywood superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared photos of the Indian flag and rendered their wishes. Fans took to the comments section and extended their wishes to these celebrities and others on social media.

Meanwhile, the central government has been urging Indians to take part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is aimed at celebrating and commemorating the glorious 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers across the country have been urging people to follow the special Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and hoist the national flag at their homes.