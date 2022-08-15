Entertainment

Prabhas's 'Salaar' gets release date; to clash with Hrithik's 'Fighter'

Prabhas's 'Salaar' gets release date; to clash with Hrithik's 'Fighter'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 15, 2022, 02:44 pm 3 min read

'Salaar' is directed by 'KGF' filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Here's the update on Prabhas's Salaar we all have been waiting for. The makers of the film have finally announced its release date. The action drama will hit the theaters on September 28, 2023. Prashanth Neel, who directed the blockbuster KGF franchise, is helming this upcoming actioner. Read on to learn more about the latest development and more updates about Salaar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion created worldwide records and gave him international fame.

However, his films after Baahubali, namely Saaho and Radhe Shyam, turned out to be disappointments both critically and commercially.

So, Salaar is an important one for the actor and his fans.

Since Neel's KGF franchise made records at the box office and received positive feedback, hopes are high for Salaar.

Observation What did the announcement say?

In the announcement shared by the makers, a new poster featuring Prabhas was revealed. In it, the Rebel Star was seen standing amidst what looks like a post-apocalyptic scene. He can be seen in a rugged outfit armed with weapons. In the background, one can see dead people, fire, fallen buildings, and aircraft. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Rebelling worldwide on 28, 2023."

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Clash 'Salaar' to clash with 'Fighter' at the box office

Salaar, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, is a pan-Indian project and will be released in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Salaar was initially planned to be released on April 14 this year. Now, with the new release date, it will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, also releasing on September 28, 2023.

Anticipation Will Prabhas play a dual role in 'Salaar'?

According to reports, we may get to see Prabhas playing a dual role in Salaar. For one of the roles, the Billa actor has reportedly undergone a physical transformation and lost about 20-22kgs. Media reports suggest that he will play two brothers who will even have a faceoff with each other. However, let's wait till the makers announce the same officially.

Cast Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady

Salaar has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. In January this year, the makers shared her first look, revealing that her character's name in the film would be Aadya. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will make a cameo appearance in the film. Reports also suggested that Yash agreed to make a cameo appearance in the film after a few changes were made in the script.