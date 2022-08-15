Entertainment

SRK to Kartik Aaryan, here's how Bollywood celebrated Independence Day

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 15, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Bollywood celebrities embraced Independence Day in many ways. (Photo credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)

India is celebrating its 75th year of independence on Monday! And, our favorite Bollywood stars, too, embraced the spirit of our nation by hoisting the Indian flag at their homes. This year, many celebrities joined in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to echo the sense of patriotism across the country. Here's how our Bollywood stars celebrated Independence Day.

Video Shah Rukh Khan, family hoisted flag together at home

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the flag along with his family at home. SRK shared a video and wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love, and happiness instantly (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly. pic.twitter.com/3tNCjkLAgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2022

Rally Akshay Kumar, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in rally

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took part in a bike rally to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day. The Raksha Bandhan actor and Fadnavis flagged off the 10km race and car and bike rally that started from Marine Drive in Mumbai. As per ANI, about 3,500 police personnel took part in the 100 cars and 60 bikes rally.

Navy visit Kartik Aaryan spent a fun-filled day with Indian Navy officers

A day before India celebrated the 75th Independence Day, actor Kartik Aaryan took a day off to spend time with Indian Navy officers on board the guided missile destroyer INS Kolkata. From playing video games to teaching the officers his hook step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also learning how to make rotis, Aaryan's day with the Navy officers was surely well spent!

Instagram Post A glimpse into Aaryan's day with the Navy officers

Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on August 15, 2022 at 1:38 pm IST

Information Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan sent out wishes, too

Other Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan also celebrated this historic day by sharing photos and videos on their social media pages. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani, Neetu Kapoor, and veteran actor-poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar took to their social media to wish their fans a Happy Independence Day.