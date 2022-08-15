Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan's opening weekend box office collections

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 15, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan' hit the theaters on August 11.

Last week was an important one for Bollywood as two biggies: Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC) locked horns at the box office on Thursday (August 11). Having the benefit of being released near the extended weekend (adding the holidays for Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day), how did the films perform on their opening weekend? Disappointingly, both films have been underperforming.

Context Why does this story matter?

Raksha Bandhan led by Akshay Kumar is an important venture for the actor as his previous outings of the year—Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj—were flops.

Aamir Khan has made a comeback to the big screens after a four-year hiatus with LSC.

People associated with the Hindi film industry had massive hopes from these films to salvage Bollywood's failure streak but that didn't happen.

Details 'Raksha Bandhan' is limping toward Rs. 30cr

On Sunday, Raksha Bandhan managed to mint Rs. 7.70cr, which is way below average for a film led by Khiladi Kumar. Made on an apparent budget of Rs. 70cr, the film has fetched a mere Rs. 28cr in four days. Trade pundits estimated that the film would not be able to earn more than Rs. 60cr in its lifetime run in the cinema halls.

Information 'LSC' became a victim of cancel culture

What could have been an average performer is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. LSC has become a victim of the cancel culture amid calls to boycott the film on social media. It earned Rs. 8.75cr on Saturday and Rs. 10cr on Sunday. The film had minted Rs. 11.50cr nett on Day 1. So far, it has made Rs. 37.50cr.

Data Meet the cast and crew of the films

Directed by Advait Chandan, LSC stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. A remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with this. Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai features Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady. It has Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur playing key supporting roles in it.

