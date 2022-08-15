Entertainment

Watch: Ishaan Khatter dons a fierce avatar in 'Pippa' teaser

Watch: Ishaan Khatter dons a fierce avatar in 'Pippa' teaser

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 15, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

The first teaser for Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Pippa’ is out now!

Pippa, the war epic starring actor Ishaan Khatter at its fore is one of the highly awaited projects to come out of Bollywood this year. The excitement for the film has been sky-high ever since the announcement was made. And, now, the makers have dropped the first teaser for the film to give us a glimpse into the war drama. Here's a look.

Context Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is a heroic tank battle film that celebrates the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Pippa takes its inspiration from Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees.

The makers released the teaser to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day.

Announcement Khatter shared film's teaser, expressed his honor

Khatter wrote, "PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022. On the momentous occasion of our country's 75th Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we've collectively put our heart, gut and soul into." "May our soil, our people, and our culture be blessed always. It's been an honor to represent the valor and bravery of our defence forces. More to come. (sic)."

Instagram Post Get a look at the teaser here

Instagram post A post shared by ishaankhatter on August 15, 2022 at 11:18 am IST

Quote 'Honored to bring audiences inspiring story of birth of Bangladesh'

Siddharth Roy Kapur who serves as co-producer alongside Ronnie Screwvala said, "The Bangladesh Liberation War is often heralded as the only 'just war' in history because it was fought to save lives and to free a nation." "We are honored to bring audiences this inspiring story of the birth of Bangladesh, through the incredible journey of an Indian family on the frontlines," he added.

Details Punjabi meaning behind film's name, other details

Additionally, the film gets its unique name from the Russian amphibious war tank, the PT-76, which was famously called "Pippa." In Punjabi, Pippa is a term used for an empty bottle of ghee that can smoothly stay afloat on water. The movie co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Khatter will next be seen in the upcoming films, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa.