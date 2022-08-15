Entertainment

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' books April 2023 release slot!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 15, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

Tiger is back! Release date for 'Tiger 3' is out!

Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was one of his biggest outings to get released. This was followed by another extension of the franchise (Tiger Zinda Hai) that was released in 2017. Now, marking the 10-year anniversary of the first film, Khan announced that the much-awaited Tiger 3 has officially booked its release slot for April 21, 2023, to commemorate the festival of Eid.

Context Why does this story matter?

The espionage action thriller film Tiger 3 stars actors Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi who might be the main antagonist of the film.

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, which also marks the franchise's 10-year anniversary, Khan shared a teaser clip for the upcoming film Tiger 3 with Yash Raj Films.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Announcement Khan shared announcement with glimpse of his journey as Tiger

The franchise lead, Khan, shared the announcement on his official Twitter and Instagram handles on Monday to give us a glimpse of his journey with Ek Tha Tiger. He wrote, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Caption Film part of Yash Raj Films' 50th anniversary celebration

YRF shared the teaser and wrote, "10 Years ago, he roared his way into your hearts. And now he's set to be back again, all guns blazing in Tiger 3 on Eid 2023. Celebrating 10 Years Of Ek Tha Tiger." "Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (sic)."

Information A look at the film's previous announcement clip, other details

The makers had previously shared another announcement clip back in March 2022, that showed Kaif's character Zoya practicing knife fighting skills. Toward the end, when she's done with her training, she walked over to Tiger (Khan) and asked, "Ready?" to which he replied with his usual swag, "Tiger is always ready." Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. pic.twitter.com/1TbuFMfMdr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 4, 2022