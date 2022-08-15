Entertainment

'JugJugg Jeeyo' re-released in theaters on Independence Day

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 15, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is back! (Photo credit: Twitter/@DharmaMovies)

In the midst of the ongoing box office tussle between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Dharma Productions announced the re-release of its film JugJugg Jeeyo. The family drama has been re-released in select theaters across India to bring back the audience on holidays through the festive week. JugJugg Jeeyo received this chance two months after the film's premiere and despite debuting on OTT.

Context Why does this story matter?

JugJugg Jeeyo starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

The family drama marked the debut collaboration between Dhawan and Advani, the latter coming up from her highly successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

It also marked Singh's comeback to the big screen.

Raj Mehta's movie received good occupancy in the metro cities with the Delhi-NCR circuit at the top.

Announcement Dharma Productions shared the happy news on Sunday

The happy news was shared by Dharma Productions on their official social media page on Sunday night. Their post read, "#JugJuggJeeyo India! You asked. We heard. They're back on the big screens! Celebrating the strong bond of family starting from this #IndependenceDay and through the festive week - as the JugJugg Jeeyo parivaar comes back to the big screens! (sic).

Twitter Post Get a look at the announcement here

#JugJuggJeeyo India!🇮🇳

You asked. We heard. They’re back on the big screens!😍



Celebrating the strong bond of family starting from this #IndependenceDay and through the festive week - as the JugJugg Jeeyo parivaar comes back to the big screens! pic.twitter.com/IIbOrixhLI — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 14, 2022

Information Family entertainer targeting I-Day, Parsi New Year, Janmashtami rush

The Dhawan-Advani starrer was released in the theaters on June 24 and made its way to Amazon Prime Video on July 22. The family entertainer saw a positive response and also reportedly collected Rs. 80cr at the box office. It will be screened with limited shows across India to target holidays like Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami to draw its crowd.

Details A glimpse into the film's premise

Mehta's directorial followed the stories of Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Advani) who are on the cusp of an ugly divorce but pretend to be a happily married couple until Kuku's younger sister Ginny gets married. Although they have a simple game plan, a lot unfolds over time. JugJugg Jeeyo also starred actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in prominent roles.

