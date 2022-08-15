Entertainment

#IndependenceDaySpecial: 5 films that were released on/around August 15

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 15, 2022

Take a look at these five films released on Independence Day over the years.

Each year, Bollywood comes bearing gifts on Independence Day. August 15 has repeatedly proved to be a consummate occasion to release major films, especially the ones that have a nationalistic passion at their heart. Over the years, the industry has given has some memorable, immortal films to commemorate the celebration of our freedom. Let's look at five such movies released on Independence Day.

#1 'Sholay' (August 15, 1975)

Sholay set a new benchmark for Indian cinema, one that is difficult to match up to, even after four decades. Penned by Salim-Javed and helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the film broke records both in India and overseas. Though it doesn't fit into the nationalistic category per se, it still narrated a tale of breaking free from oppressors and gradually, but successfully, crawling toward freedom.

#2 'Ek Tha Tiger' (August 15, 2012)

The legacy carved by Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger is second to none. The Kabir Khan directorial was a smashing blockbuster, thanks to an expeditious plot, chartbuster melodies, and strong supporting cast members in the form of Girish Karnad and Roshan Seth. It established YRF's spy universe and spawned second (Tiger Zinda Hai), and third (unreleased part titled Tiger 3) installments.

#3 'Mission Mangal' (August 13, 2019)

What better occasion than Independence Day to release a film laced with patriotic fervor? Mission Mangal, which narrated the exemplary story of India's Mars Mission, starred Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Akshay Kumar. It struck a chord with the masses due to its simplified explanation of a tough mission, minting over Rs. 230cr (gross) in India.

#4 'Batla House' (August 15, 2019)

One of those films that have recently cemented John Abraham as the driver of patriotic films, Batla House was based on the infamous encounters that shook Delhi in 2008. The film clicked at the box office since it provided insights into police procedurals and dug up the true story of this historical event. You can stream this Nikkhil Advani directorial on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Gold' (August 15, 2018)

The second Akshay Kumar film on this list, Gold was modeled on the journey of India's first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics. It was a critical and commercial success and the August 15 holiday added to its positive word-of-mouth promotion and overall revenue. The Reema Kagti directorial was also the first Bollywood film to be released in Saudi Arabia.