Tejasswi Prakash lifts 'Bigg Boss 15' trophy but controversies follow

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 31, 2022, 12:14 pm 3 min read

And, 'Bigg Boss 15' has received its winner but not many are happy

On Sunday, the 15th installment of the popular Hindi reality television show, Bigg Boss came to a conclusion with actor Tejasswi Prakash lifting the winner's trophy. Prakash defeated Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra to emerge victoriously in the top 3 and this result seems to have offended many. Along with Prakash, Sehajpal, and Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were the other finalists.

Context Why does the story matter?

The journey of Bigg Boss 15 concluded yesterday after four months of intense competition, strategies, and iconic moments inside the Bigg Boss house.

The show began in October with a lot of hubbub surrounding the speculated inclusion of Rhea Chakraborty in the contestants' list.

Thankfully, the #BoycottBiggBoss15 trend died down in the upcoming weeks.

Now, the ending seems to have reignited flames of controversy.

Details Salman Khan announced winner among Top 2: Prakash and Sehajpal

The finale was shot through multiple twists and turns in a two-part weekend extravaganza. Rashami Desai was eliminated on Saturday for the other five (Prakash, Sehajpal, Kundrra, Shetty, and Bhat) to advance to the finals. As the race got closer to the final destination, Prakash and Sehajpal were the only two contestants left. Then, host Salman Khan announced the Swaragini actor as the winner.

Reaction Fans, studio audience, former contestants 'wanted' Sehajpal to win

As soon as the winner was announced, fans and former contestants took to social media to voice their disapproval. Sehajpal, who was the first confirmed contestant of BB 15, was a fan favorite. Gauahar Khan, the winner of BB 7, said Sehajpal was the "only one deserving winner." She noted the reaction of the studio audience when the winner was announced "said it all."

Twitter Post Kamya Punjabi held Sehajpal to be her winner too

#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 30, 2022

Backlash Colors TV faced flak online with allegations of fixing 'BB'

Support for Sehajpal came from actor Munmun Dutta, VJ Andy, Debina Choudhary, too. Social media users poured in their support for other contestants too while bashing Colors TV, the channel that airs Bigg Boss. Netizens started trending "TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV" to contest the decision. For them, participants like Umar Riaz, Desai, or Kundrra should have been declared as the winner. What's your take?

Do you know? Prakash, meanwhile, bagged lead role in 'Naagin 6'

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 15 winner is enjoying the taste of glory. Alongside taking home the trophy and Rs. 40L cash prize, Sunday's finale also announced the actor will be the leading face of hit Colors TV franchise, Naagin 6. It airs next month.