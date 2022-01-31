Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi-Yogi Babu's 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' to hit theaters next month

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 31, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

'Kadaisi Vivasayi' has 85-year-old Nallandi as the lead actor

Kadaisi Vivasayi finally gets a release date. The M Manikandan-directorial will hit cinema halls on February 11. It has Santhosh Narayanan composing the soundtracks and background score. Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen in a pivotal cameo role, has co-produced the project under his banner Vijay Sethupathi Productions. Eighty-five-year-old Nallandi plays the lead role. Manikandan has cranked the camera along with Ayananka Bose.

Sethupathi's last hit theatrical release was Master, in which he was the antagonist.

His October outing, Mughizh, had garnered positive praise from critics but it was a 63-minute-long short children's film.

His last feature films, Annabelle Sethupathi and Tughlaq Durbar, were OTT releases, which weren't really smashing hits.

So, expectations are high from Kadaisi Vivasayi, since Sethupathi's previous project with Manikandan did excellent business.

Information Sethupathi will play a character named Ramaiah

What makes this film special is the lead actor. Nallandi is a farmer in real life and Kadaisi Vivasayi will deal with farmers. So, casting him as the principal character is a good move. Makkal Selvan aka Sethupathi plays a character named Ramaiah. Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar, and Raichal Rabecca Philip complete the cast. Makers had released its trailer last November.

Recognition Film was screened at International Film Festival Rotterdam

To note, Manikandan's past two ventures—Kaaka Muttai and Aandavan Kattalai (which had Sethupathi in the lead)—were both critical and commercial hits. People liked the satirical narrative of both movies. The trailer of Kadaisi Vivasayi showed that this film, too, will be of that genre. Earlier this year, it was screened at the Big Screen Competition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Updates These are the other projects of Sethupathi

Besides Kadaisi Vivasayi, Sethupathi has a huge lineup of films in waiting. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Vikram are his other Tamil projects, while his Bollywood ventures include Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has him collaborating with Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vignesh Shivan is its director. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, co-stars Kamal Haasan and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.