Leonardo DiCaprio aside, these 5 actors have own production houses

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 30, 2022, 09:02 pm 2 min read

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio had founded his own production studio, Appian Way Productions, way back in 2001. Over the years, his home banner has backed multiple of his films, most notably The Revenant, which finally earned Leo an Academy Award. But DiCaprio is hardly the only Hollywood actor to solidify their footing in the production world. Here, we list five more.

Number 1 Will Smith's Overbrook Entertainment

We begin this journey with King Richard star Will Smith. The multi-hyphenate had set up Overbrook Entertainment in 1998 and his studio has produced nearly 30 films since then. Given Smith is a gifted rapper, Overbrook also serves as a record label alongside producing films and television shows. Iconic Smith starrers like The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) have been produced by this banner.

Number 2 Drew Barrymore's Flower Films

Next up, we have Drew Barrymore, an actor who has been associated with the American film scene since her childhood. Her company Flower Films has churned out/helped churn out projects like Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, Whip It, How to Be Single, and He's Just Not That Into You. Set up in 1995 alongside Nancy Juvonen, the banner backs almost all of Barrymore's projects.

Number 3 Maisie Williams's Daisy Chain Productions

Now, we have the youngest entry on the list, Maisie Williams. The Game of Thrones alum has founded her own studio, Daisy Chain Productions, in 2017 along with actor Bill Milner and producer Dom Santry. With this banner, the trio aims to highlight subjects pertaining to the youth, featuring fresh talent. They would be backing UK-originated short stories like Stealing Silver.

Number 4 Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment

One of the most popular faces of Hollywood, Brad Pitt is equally acclaimed when it comes to his banner, Plan B Entertainment. Originally founded along with then-wife, actress Jennifer Aniston, Pitt became the sole owner after their split in 2005. Of its repertoire of over 35 movies and shows, three Plan B films have bagged Academy Awards—The Departed, 12 Years a Slave, and Moonlight.

Number 5 Natalie Portman's handsomecharlie Films

Natalie Portman started a production firm over a decade ago to be able to do roles that she wanted to. Her handsomecharlie Films has produced acclaimed titles like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Jane Got a Gun, No Strings Attached, and Hesher. Despite Portman's public advocacy for women filmmakers, handsomecharlie received criticism in 2020 for not hiring any woman director (except Portman) ever.