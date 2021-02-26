-
'Mumbai Saga' trailer: A screaming John locks horns with EmraanLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 09:19 pm
The first trailer of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released today and you need to keep your device's volume low to bear this one.
Like any other Sanjay Gupta movie, this one too has all the elements of a crime thriller plus a shouting Abraham.
The actor, who has sported a bulky look, just screamed for the first few seconds of the trailer.
Plot
Abraham wants to rule Bombay, Hashmi is playing spoilsport
Set in the 1980s and 90s, the movie focuses on Bombay's journey to becoming Mumbai.
Abraham is shown as a gangster, who rose from the streets, and eventually went on to commit serious crimes.
As the list of his crimes grew longer, cop Hashmi embarked on a risky path, determined to bring the gangster to justice.
A lot of violence happens in between, obviously!
Cast
The movie has a strong star cast
One thing the movie gets right is the star cast. It has actors like Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amole Gupte, and Kajal Aggarwal.
The movie's trailer is also woven around a 'Ganesha' song, which has become constant in all Bollywood gangster films.
It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films), and Sangeeta Ahir.
Statement
Gupta is certain the movie is made for big screens
The crime thriller initially eyed a June 2020 release, but coronavirus pandemic ruined plans.
Gupta was ecstatic after the movie secured a release date.
"I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn," he had said.
Post
Darane ke liye naam hi kaafi hai: Abraham
Abraham has been sharing promotional posts related to the movie on his social media pages.
Sharing the trailer today, he wrote a dialogue from the movie: Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao! (sic).
The movie will hit the screens on March 19. We hope it is more interesting than the trailer.