Did Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani hint at 'JugJugg Jeeyo' sequel?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 08, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Raj Mehta's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' might spawn a sequel!

The team of JugJugg Jeeyo is basking in the success of their family entertainer, which also proved to be a breath of fresh air for an otherwise lackluster Bollywood box office. Recently, the team shared some photos from a get-together at producer Karan Johar's residence. However, what stood out were stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's captions, which have strongly hinted at a sequel!

Context Why does this story matter?

The comedy-drama was immensely hailed for a progressive take on divorces and unhealthy relationships, and if a sequel is indeed in the works, it will grab numerous eyeballs.

Since Mehta has now delivered two hits in the form of JugJugg Jeeyo and Good Newwz, it won't be surprising if he collaborates with Dharma Productions yet again to helm the sequel as well.

Photos Lead pair Advani and Dhawan posted similar captions

Kiara Advani shared two photos with the entire starcast, Mehta, and Johar, and captioned the post, "Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo." She then tagged Mehta and asked, "Is there a sequel in the waiting?" Dhawan followed suit, and shared three photos on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Thank u for the love app sab #jugjuggjeeyo #jugjuggjeeyo2."

Instagram Post Take a look at Dhawan's caption

Instagram post A post shared by varundvn on August 8, 2022 at 12:05 pm IST

Instagram Post Here's what Advani posted

Instagram post A post shared by kiaraaliaadvani on August 8, 2022 at 12:04 pm IST

Performance How did 'JugJugg Jeeyo' perform at the box office?

JugJugg Jeeyo, which was released on June 24, had a decent start at the box office and pulled the crowd primarily due to its cast ensemble. According to Box Office India, it grossed about Rs. 8.5cr on its opening day and reportedly whizzed past the Rs. 85cr mark at the domestic box office. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Upcoming projects Take a look at the lead pair's upcoming films

Talking about the upcoming films of the lead pair, Advani will soon be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera, rumored to be an OTT release. She also has RC 15 (tentative title) and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Dhawan, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

