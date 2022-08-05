Entertainment

Is Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera' going the OTT way?

'Govinda Naam Mera' has Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the comedy Govinda Naam Mera. While it was reported that the film will soon hit the big screens, the latest reports suggest that the makers have decided to give the film a direct-to-OTT premiere. However, there are no official updates regarding this. Read on to know every detail about the development.

According to reports, Govinda Naam Mera is the revamped version of Shashank Khaitan's previous film Mr. Lele.

The original script, which was planned with Varun Dhawan in the titular role, was dropped.

Reportedly, the film was shelved because Dhawan wasn't happy with the script.

Even after revamping the storyline and casting new actors, the project has repeatedly made headlines and not for flattering reasons.

Directed by Khaitan, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has bankrolled the project. Besides Kaushal, the film has Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as the leading ladies. According to reports, the makers have decided to give the film a digital premiere as its release has been delayed multiple times to avoid clashing with biggies like Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj or Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu.

According to the makers, Pednekar will be seen as Kaushal's "hotty wife," while Advani will play his "naughty girlfriend." The film will have Kaushal playing a character with killer dancing skills who struggles with a messy life. The story is expected to be a love triangle between the trio and will be high on comedy. But let's wait till the film releases.

There are no reports on which streamer has bagged the OTT rights or when the makers are planning to premiere it. It looks like we can't help but wait for the makers to make an official announcement. The film was initially planned to be released on May 13 and was later postponed to June 10. But the theatrical premiere hasn't happened so far.