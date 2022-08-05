Entertainment

'Joker 2' teaser confirms Lady Gaga's role as Harley Quinn!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 05, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

'Joker 2' will hit theaters in October 2024.

The clock has begun to tick for Joker: Folie à Deux. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga has been roped in to play Harley Quinn, confirmed the recently-released first teaser of the Joker sequel. It'll mark a tonal shift from its predecessor and is touted to be a musical. Todd Phillips's directorial will release on October 4, 2024.

Joker (2019) was a global blockbuster and brought in a tremendous amount of money for the makers, as much as reportedly $1.07B (worldwide).

This also made it the highest-grossing R-rated film.

The psychological drama was nominated for 11 Academy Awards in different categories and won two.

While Phoenix bagged the Best Actor award, Hildur Guonadottir emerged victorious in the Best Original Music Score category.

Teaser We see the lead actors' silhouettes dancing together

The 18-second-long teaser is set to the tune of Fred Astaire's Cheek to Cheek and opens with Phoenix's silhouette dancing against a stark red backdrop. He is then joined by Lady Gaga's silhouette and the two dance together as laughter reverberates in the background. This color-contrast arrest your attention and the clip ends with the film's title and the sequel's release date.

Confirmation Yes, Lady Gaga is in it!

The news of Lady Gaga being roped in was doing rounds for a while. Now, she has turned speculation into confirmation and shared the first official teaser on Thursday. Since Folie à deux signifies madness or delusion between two people, Joker 2 might chronicle Fleck's romance or journey with Quinn. Lady Gaga's distinctive silhouette also demonstrated the trademark heart sign associated with Quinn!

Information Here's all we know about 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga had earlier worked with Phillips in the 2018 musical A Star is Born, on which Phillips served as a producer. Joker: Folie à Deux has been penned by Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker, The Finest Hours). Plot details are still under wraps. The sequel will release five years after the original, that had released in the US on October 4, 2019.