AMCA project: Safran, Rolls-Royce compete to develop India's fighter engines

India is gearing up to choose a global partner for the development of engines for its next-generation stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The two main contenders are France 's Safran and Britain's Rolls-Royce . Both companies have proposed high-thrust engines and full technology transfer, allowing India to manufacture, modify, and even export these engines independently.

Tech transfer Delays in supply of engines for Tejas combat jet The importance of engine technology in India's aircraft manufacturing has been underscored by delays in the supply of engines for the Tejas combat jet. The F404-IN20 engine, produced by GE Aerospace, has been delayed. To tackle this issue, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is looking to collaborate with foreign players Safran and Rolls-Royce for the co-development of aircraft engines for the AMCA project.

Collaboration offers The companies have promise full IPR, ToT Both Rolls-Royce and Safran have proposed a comprehensive deal to the DRDO, which includes the establishment of a Gas Turbine Research Establishment lab. The companies have also promised full Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Transfer of Technology (ToT). This would allow India to gain full control over engine technology, not just buy components but learn how to manufacture and enhance them for future jets.