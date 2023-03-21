Auto

What's special about Rolls-Royce's last V12-powered coupe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 21, 2023, 11:24 am 2 min read

Only 12 units of Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow have been sold out (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow model. It is the company's last V12-powered coupe and is limited to 12 examples, all of which have already been sold. As for highlights, the car has a regal appearance and an opulent cabin with a bespoke 'Starlight Headliner.' Here's a look at the top features of the vehicle.

The car flaunts a paintwork with glass-infused topcoat

The Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow flaunts dual-tone paintwork, combining two shades: Black Diamond and Celebration Silver. The black portion also gets a glass-infused topcoat for a crystalline effect. Separately, Bright Yellow accents can be seen on the bumper inserts, V-struts behind the radiator grille, and the base of the Spirit of Ecstasy, atop the hood. There's a massive grille finished in dark chrome.

A 1930s-inspired clock is offered inside

The Black Arrow has doors lined with an open-pore Black Wood trim that mimics the cracked surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats. There is also an analog clock inspired by the 1930s, with black hand-tips and two inscriptions: 'Bonneville' and the record speed for a V12-engined car of 357.497mph. An 'arrow' detailing can also be seen on the coupe's bespoke treadplates.

A new 'Club Leather' upholstery is utilized

The interior of the Black Arrow is made of a new material type called 'Club Leather.' The door panniers, armrests, transmission tunnel, and lower dashboard panel are all finished in it. It has a shiny black hue and provides a great contrast to the Bright Yellow finish on the front seats and steering wheel. There is an arrow embroidery motif on the headrests.

The Starlight Headliner is a time machine to 1938

The Black Arrow's bespoke Starlight Headliner takes us on a trip down memory lane. It packs 2,117 fiber-optic 'stars' arranged in a pattern by hand. They depict how the constellations in the night sky would have looked on September 16, 1938, over the Salt Flats in Utah. On the day, the Thunderbolt, an eight-wheeled V12-powered car set a world land speed record of 357.497mph.

A plaque on the engine cover signifies exclusive status

Finally, there is a plaque on the engine cover to signify that Black Arrow is the brand's last V12 model. It is made of polished metal and flaunts a Bright Yellow-colored V12 monogram and a blacked-out 'Final Coupé Collection' legend.