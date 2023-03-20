Auto

Should Honda bring the 'ADV' maxi-scooter range to India

Should Honda bring the 'ADV' maxi-scooter range to India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 20, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

2023 Honda ADV 160 rides on 14-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is a well-known name in the maxi-scooter segment in the South-East Asian markets. However, the Japanese marque has yet not explored the possibility of launching a proper maxi-scooter offering in India. While the company had trademarked the 'X-ADV' moniker on our shores last year, it has not disclosed a launch plan yet. Should Honda bring the ADV maxi-scooter range here?

Why does this story matter?

While India is one of the largest scooter markets in the world, our market is majorly restricted to typical, commuter-style scooters.

Most bikemakers are not willing to explore the maxi-scooter body style, as it did not generate much interest from the general public in the past.

However, with the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian consumer, the premium body is slowly gaining popularity here.

Maxi-scooter segment is not new to the Indian market

The maxi-scooter segment has been slowly gaining traction in recent years with the launch of the Suzuki Burgman Street, Yamaha Aerox 155, and Aprilia SXR range. However, the niche segment was actually started in 2006 by the Kinetic Blaze. The 165cc behemoth was a revelation in its era, reaching speeds of up to 100km/h with relative ease. It was discontinued due to poor sales.

Younger buyers are preferring performance-oriented scooters over regular commuters

Things started to change with the arrival of the Aprilia SXR range and the Yamaha Aerox 155. College students and young professionals are choosing performance-oriented maxi-scooters over traditional commuter-style offerings. Due to this shift in the mindset of young buyers, capable models such as the BMW C 400 GT and Keeway's Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i have arrived on our shores officially.

Why maxi-scooters make more sense in India?

Maxi-scooters offer a comfortable riding stance for both the rider and the pillion. These types of scooters are generally designed to travel long distances without causing much fatigue to the rider. Also, with a longer wheelbase, they offer relatively large under-seat storage capacity and better stability at highway speeds. Apart from this, maxi-scooters are normally equipped with larger fuel tanks, for better riding range.

Traditional commuter-style scooters offer more practicality in cities

While maxi-scooters offer better comfort on long highway runs, they tend to feel cumbersome in city conditions due to their large design and heavier kerb weight over traditional commuter-style scooters. The latter also benefits from a flat footboard, as it allows the rider to carry additional luggage with ease in the city. Since maxi-scooters are performance-oriented, they tend to be less frugal as well.

Should Honda consider its 'ADV' maxi-scooter range for India?

Honda has been trademarking various models from the 'ADV' maxi-scooter range in India in recent years. However, the automaker has not yet made plans to launch them on our shores. Seeing the overall positive response for the Aerox 155, we believe it is high time for Honda to introduce the highly-successful ADV 160 model in our market soon.

Honda ADV 160 features long-travel suspension and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Honda ADV 160 sports a typical maxi-scooter silhouette and features apron-mounted dual-pod LED headlights, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, a spine-mounted fuel tank, and a sleek LED taillight. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels with a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 157cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine (15.8hp/14.7Nm).