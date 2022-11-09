Auto

2023 Honda CL500 debuts as a middleweight neo-retro scrambler

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

2023 Honda CL500 gets side-mounted dual exhaust (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 CL500 model at the ongoing 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The motorcycle is based on the design language used in the Rebel 500 (CMX500) model. The updated model draws inspiration from the original CLs of the 1960s and 1970s. The two-wheeler is expected to arrive in the European markets by mid-2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 CL500 brings back a moniker used by Honda in the 1960s and 1970s for lightweight off-road capable motorcycles.

It is an all-new model in the "500" line-up and follows the neo-retro design philosophy seen on various offerings such as CB650R and Rebel 500 from the Japanese marque.

The bike is offered with three distinctive accessory packages: Adventure, Travel, and Style.

Design The motorcycle features an all-LED lighting setup and round mirrors

The 2023 Honda CL500 has a neo-retro design language and flaunts a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a single-piece stepped-up seat, dual side-mounted exhaust, a slim tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. The scrambler packs a circular negative-LCD digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle rolls on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 46hp, 471cc engine

The 2023 Honda CL500 is backed by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 46hp and a peak torque of 43.4Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety The scrambler is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Honda CL500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performances. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and dual shock absorber units on the rear end.

Information 2023 Honda CL500: Pricing

Honda is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the 2023 CL500. The scrambler is expected to arrive by mid-2023 in the European region. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at around €6,000 (approximately Rs. 4.9 lakh) when launched.