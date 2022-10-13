Auto

2023 BMW M2 breaks cover as a 453hp performance coupe

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 13, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

The 2023 BMW M2 has a 2+2 seating layout (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of the M2 ahead of its launch in the global car market. This happens to be the second generation model of the performance-oriented coupe. The car is larger than its predecessor and features a new grille design, seen on the M3 sedan and M4 coupe. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

With stricter emission norms being implemented around the globe, almost every automaker is slowly shifting its focus to hybrid as well as all-electric powertrains.

BMW has also committed to this change and has been developing performance-oriented EVs in recent years.

The German marque has confirmed that the second generation M2 coupe will be the last pure ICE vehicle for its "M" performance division.

Exteriors The coupe flaunts LED headlights and quad exhausts

The BMW M2 follows the brand's new design philosophy and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a new kidney grille design, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and boxy lower air intakes. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) jet-black alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 453hp, 3.0-liter engine

The 2023 BMW M2 draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine (codenamed: S58) that generates a maximum power of 453hp and a peak torque of 550Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an optional 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features bucket seats and carbon fiber trims

Inside, the 2023 M2 has a sporty cabin with a 2+2 seating layout. It features powered bucket seats at the front, carbon fiber trims on the dashboard and center console, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and traction control.

Information 2023 BMW M2: Pricing

The 2023 BMW M2 will be up for grabs in the US market early next year. The coupe will carry a starting price tag of $63,194 (roughly Rs. 52 lakh). We don't know when it will arrive in India.