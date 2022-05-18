Auto

New BMW 3 Series teaser reveals grille design and headlights

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The teaser showcases the 3 Series facelift with new-age kidney grille and LED headlight (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has confirmed the launch of its upcoming 3 Series facelift via a new teaser video. It showcases the new grille and headlights of the sedan, which will share a few of its design cues with the China-exclusive i3. The car will likely be launched in standard and Gran Limousine (long-wheelbase) body styles. It is also expected to get multiple powertrain options.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW is considered one of the best luxury carmakers across the globe, with offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments.

The German automaker is all set to reveal the facelifted version of its popular 3 Series in the upcoming days.

When launched, the car will go up against the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4.

Exteriors The sedan will feature a kidney grille and LED headlights

Based on the teaser video, the 3 Series facelift will feature a sportier silhouette, similar to the all-electric i3 available exclusively in China. The car will get a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, a kidney grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars and redesigned alloy wheels. It will also feature all-LED lighting.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The details regarding the powertrain options for the 3 Series facelift are yet to be confirmed. We expect the sedan to be offered with 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with a 3-liter, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor from the current generation BMW M340i.

Interiors It will pack a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

BMW is yet to reveal the interiors of the upcoming 3 Series facelift but we expect it to be similar to the all-electric i3 sedan. The car will feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with a new dashboard design, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest i-Drive 8 UI from BMW X7 SUV.

Information BMW 3 Series: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 3 Series facelift are yet to be declared. In India, we expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom).