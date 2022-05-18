New BMW 3 Series teaser reveals grille design and headlights
BMW has confirmed the launch of its upcoming 3 Series facelift via a new teaser video. It showcases the new grille and headlights of the sedan, which will share a few of its design cues with the China-exclusive i3. The car will likely be launched in standard and Gran Limousine (long-wheelbase) body styles. It is also expected to get multiple powertrain options.
- BMW is considered one of the best luxury carmakers across the globe, with offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments.
- The German automaker is all set to reveal the facelifted version of its popular 3 Series in the upcoming days.
- When launched, the car will go up against the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4.
Based on the teaser video, the 3 Series facelift will feature a sportier silhouette, similar to the all-electric i3 available exclusively in China. The car will get a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, a kidney grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars and redesigned alloy wheels. It will also feature all-LED lighting.
The details regarding the powertrain options for the 3 Series facelift are yet to be confirmed. We expect the sedan to be offered with 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, along with a 3-liter, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor from the current generation BMW M340i.
BMW is yet to reveal the interiors of the upcoming 3 Series facelift but we expect it to be similar to the all-electric i3 sedan. The car will feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with a new dashboard design, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest i-Drive 8 UI from BMW X7 SUV.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 3 Series facelift are yet to be declared. In India, we expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom).