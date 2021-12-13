Auto BMW's iX electric car debuts at Rs. 1.16 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 02:27 pm

BMW launches its iX SUV in India

German automaker BMW has finally launched its iX SUV in India. It is available in a single fully-loaded xDrive40 trim. The car has a futuristic design and a luxurious cabin with a host of features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 425km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iX is BMW's first electric vehicle in India and is expected to increase the competition in the luxury SUV segment to a great extent. The four-wheeler has been brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). At its price-point, the car goes against rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan, and Jaguar I-PACE.

Exteriors The car has 21-inch wheels and LED headlights

The BMW iX has a muscular hood, a large kidney grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated two-stripe DRLs, and blue accents throughout the body. On the sides, it is flanked by frame-less doors, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer 21-inch wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, 'iX' lettering, and thin, wrap-around taillamps grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It is fueled by a 322hp electric powertrain

BMW iX packs two electric motors and a 76.6kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 322hp/630Nm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and delivers a range of up to 425km per charge.

Interiors The SUV gets a panoramic glass roof and head-up display

The BMW iX has a luxurious cabin made of recycled materials, featuring a panoramic glass roof, seat-integrated speakers, a head-up display, crystal-finished gear-selector and dials, a large center console, and a hexagonal 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a curved display which includes a 12.3-inch instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information BMW iX: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW iX luxury electric SUV sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the premium vehicle are likely to start from early next year.