Harley-Davidson Sportster S goes official at Rs. 15.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 02:28 pm

US automaker Harley-Davidson has finally launched its Sportster S cruiser motorcycle in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a head-turning look and gets several electronic riding aids, including cornering ABS. It draws power from a BS6-compliant Revolution Max engine sourced from the Pan America 1250 that generates a maximum power of 121hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson has ceased its operations in India and currently retails its bikes via Hero MotoCorp dealerships. Consequently, the Sportster S is an important model for the brand. The debut of the two-wheeler here will now raise the competition in the market. At its price point, it goes against rivals such as the Ducati XDiavel and Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

Design The bike is available in three color options

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, high-mounted twin exhausts, round mirrors, and a rectangular headlight. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires. The bike is offered in Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, and Stone Washed White Pearl shades.

Information It runs on a 121hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,252cc, liquid-cooling, DOHC engine with VVT that generates a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 125Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets four riding modes

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control. It also gets four riding modes: Road, Custom, Sport, and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing and availability

In India, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries a price tag of Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the two-wheeler have already started, while deliveries are likely to commence by the end of this month.