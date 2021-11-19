Harley-Davidson Sportster S to debut in India in December

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 07:15 pm

Harley-Davidson to launch Sportster S in India in December first week

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will launch the Sportster S cruiser bike in the Indian market at the time of India Bike Week 2021, which is scheduled to take place on December 4 and 5. The motorcycle had debuted in the US in July this year and comes with a bold look, a 1,252cc Revolution Max engine, and several electronic riding aids. Here's more.

Twitter Post

A look at the announcement

Sportster™ S is the first chapter of a whole new book of the Sportster saga - a legacy born in 1957 that outperformed the competition is now rebuilt to blow away the standards of today.

To be launched at India Bike Week 2021.

Stay tuned. #HarleyDavidson #HarleyDavidsonIndia pic.twitter.com/l6FHRR3M09 — Harley-Davidson Ind (@HarleyIndia) November 19, 2021

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Sportster S is a premium cruiser bike and it will surely raise competition in the market. It is also an important model for Harley-Davidson. The US auto giant had ceased its operations in India last September following poor sales and now sells its two-wheelers via Hero Motorcorp. The Sportster S could cement Harley-Davidson's name in India if it gets good market response.

Design

The bike sports all-LED lighting and a TFT instrument display

Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a fuel capacity of 11.8-liter

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S features a rectangular headlamp, a wide handlebar, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and high-mounted dual exhausts. It also houses a full-LED setup for lighting, a 4.3-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, rounded mirrors, and rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. The vehicle comes in three color variants: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, and Stone Washed White Pearl.

Information

A liquid-cooled V-twin motor fuels the two-wheeler

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates 121hp of power and 125Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Cornering ABS and traction control are provided for safety

For the rider's safety, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. It offers Sport, Road, and Rain riding modes. The suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by an inverted fork with compression on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Availability

The prices of Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India will be announced at the time of launch in early-December. Bookings for the motorcycle are currently underway and we expect it to cost around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).