Bookings of Harley-Davidson Sportster S open in India

Harley-Davidson will launch the Sportster S model in India by the end of this year and its bookings are now open. To recall, the bike debuted in the US in July. As for the highlights, the premium tourer has an aggressive design and gets a slew of electronic riding aids. It is fueled by a Revolution Max 1250cc engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has all-LED lighting and bulbous tires

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a pair of high-mounted exhausts, and a rectangular headlamp. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels shod in bulbous tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11.8-liter and tips the scales at 221kg.

Information

It runs on a 121hp, 1,250cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a 1,250cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 125Nm.

Safety

Five riding modes are offered

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and five riding modes (three preset and two customizable). Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear.

Information

Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing and availability

Harley-Davidson will announce the pricing and availability details of the Sportster S bike in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).