Mazda MX-30 EV, with 161km range, launched in the US

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 02:48 pm

Mazda launches MX-30 electric SUV in the US

Japanese automaker Mazda has launched the MX-30 SUV in the US. It is available in standard and Premium Plus variants, and the bookings are underway. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a sporty design and a spacious cabin with lots of equipment. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and has an estimated range of 161km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts sleek headlamps and a raked rear windscreen

The Mazda MX-30 has a lengthy sculpted hood, a narrow grille conjoined with sleek headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, a charging port, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a raked windscreen, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the car.

Information

It is fueled by a 143hp electric powertrain

Mazda MX-30 packs an electric motor and a small battery pack with a capacity of around 32kWh. The setup delivers 143hp of maximum power. The vehicle is touted to deliver a range of 161km per charge. A plug-in-hybrid model will be offered in the future.

Interiors

A Bose sound system and heated front seats are available

The Mazda MX-30 has a spacious 5-seater cabin made of sustainable materials, featuring a sunroof, heated front seats, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a heated steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and automated emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mazda MX-30: Pricing and availability

In the US, the standard Mazda MX-30 starts at $34,645 (around Rs. 25.7 lakh), while the Premium Plus trim begins at $37,655 (roughly Rs. 28 lakh). It will be up for grabs starting October.