2022 Volkswagen Arteon debuts with a 300hp powertrain

Volkswagen reveals its 2022 Arteon sedan in the US

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Arteon sedan in the US. It is offered in three trims: SE R-Line, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech-laden features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a large grille and quad exhaust tips

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 18- or 20-inch wheels, depending on the trim level. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the sedan.

Information

It runs on a 300hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon draws power from a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 300hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and wireless charging facility

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon has a spacious cabin with a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, wireless charging, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2022 Volkswagen Arteon: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon starts at $39,995 (around Rs. 29.7 lakh) for the SE R-Line model, while the mid-range SEL R-Line trim is priced at $44,615 (roughly Rs. 33.2 lakh). Pricing details of the SEL Premium R-Line are yet to be revealed.