Opel Rocks-e EV, with 75km range, revealed in three trims

German automaker Opel has revealed the world's first 'Sustainable Urban Mobility' (SUM) vehicle, called the Rocks-e. It is available in three trims: Base, Klub, and TeKno. The mini car is a rebadged version of the Citroën Ami and has a quirky look. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 75km on a single charge. Here are more details.

The EV has 14-inch wheels and round headlights

The Opel Rocks-e has a silver-colored front panel with the company's logo, circular headlights, and a glass roof. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by doors that open in opposite directions, round ORVMs, and 14-inch designer wheels. Round taillights and 'ROCKS' lettering are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 2,410mm long and weighs 425kg (excluding the battery).

The vehicle gets two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Opel Rocks-e EV shares its blacked-out 2-seater cabin with the Citroën Ami, featuring a heating facility, yellow accents, as well as a charging socket. Some space for storing goods and a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel are also available.

It has a top-speed of 45km/h

The Opel Rocks-e draws power from an electric motor mated a 5.5kWh battery pack that can be fully charged in around 3.5 hours using a regular household socket. The setup delivers 8hp of maximum power. The mini electric car can hit a top-speed of 45km/h and has a maximum range of 75km on a single charge.

Opel Rocks-e: Availability

The Opel Rocks-e will be up for grabs in Germany later this year and shall make its way to other European markets in 2022. Pricing details of the EV are yet to be announced.