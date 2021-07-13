2022 Opel Astra, with new look and plug-in-hybrid powertrains, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 11:19 am

2022 Opel Astra breaks cover in Europe

German automaker Opel has revealed its sixth-generation Astra hatchback in Europe. It will be up for grabs from early-2022. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and is larger than its predecessor. It has an updated cabin with lots of tech features and is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a black grille and matrix LED headlights

The Opel Astra is based on the EMP2 platform and has a sculpted hood, a sleek blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,675mm and is 4,374mm long.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a head-up display and a 360-degree-view camera

The Opel Astra has a spacious blacked-out cabin with a head-up display, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera are available.

Performance

It is offered with a choice of multiple powertrains

Opel Astra is offered with two plug-in-hybrid powertrains, which pair a 147.5hp or 177hp, 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 108.6hp electric motor and a 12.4kWh Lithium-ion battery to produce 177hp or 221.2hp of power, respectively. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 108.6hp or 128.7hp, and a 128.7hp, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor are also on offer. A 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic gearbox handle transmission duties.

Information

2022 Opel Astra: Pricing and availability

Bookings for the 2022 Opel Astra will commence in Europe later this year and deliveries will take place in early-2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at €22,465 (around Rs. 19.8 lakh).