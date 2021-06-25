Limited-run Aston Martin Vantage revealed to celebrate A3's 100th anniversary

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the A3 model, Aston Martin's Q customization division has created a limited-run model, called the Vantage Roadster A3. The car has been commissioned by the brand's oldest dealer and only three units have been made. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and a luxurious cabin. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter V8 engine.

The car sports a black mesh grille and 20-inch wheels

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 has an aggressive design, featuring a black mesh grille with an aluminium surround, an aluminium hood with leather straps on the sides, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs and Gloss Black 20-inch forged wheels. Bronze-painted brake calipers can be seen behind the rims. A full-width taillight and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

The vehicle offers two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring Obsidian Black leather seats with Chestnut Tan inserts, a center console with a Chestnut Tan leather accents, brass dials, and the Aston Martin emblem from 1921 embroidered on the rear cubby lid. It also packs a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel and an infotainment console.

It runs on a 503hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes 503hp/685Nm. It is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and attain a top-speed of 306km/h. Meanwhile, the original A3 from 1923 had a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, side-valve engine that made 11hp of power. It had a top-speed of 136km/h.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3: Pricing and availability

The Vantage Roadster A3 will be showcased at an Aston Martin Owners' Club meeting held at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, UK. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the standard model which starts at $142,086 (around Rs. 1.05 crore).