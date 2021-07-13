Prior to launch, features of entry-level Hyundai i20 ERA leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 12:40 am

South Korean automaker Hyundai will launch a new entry-level ERA variant of its i20 hatchback in India soon. In the latest development, the car has been spotted at a dealership yard, revealing key details about its design and interiors. The video suggests that it will have halogen headlights, 14-inch steel wheels, a black dashboard, and trip-related steering-mounted controls. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a black grille and roof-mounted antenna

The Hyundai i20 ERA will have a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back halogen headlights. However, there will be no fog lights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, manually-adjustable ORVMs, indicators on the front fenders, body-colored door handles, and 14-inch steel wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted antenna will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will be offered with two engine choices

The Hyundai i20 ERA is expected to be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99hp/240Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by manual or automatic gearboxes.

Interiors

The vehicle will miss out on a music system

The Hyundai i20 ERA will have a 5-seater cabin with a black dashboard, power windows for the front seat occupants, and trip-related steering mounted controls. It will lack center locking, music system as well as a touchscreen infotainment console. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, two airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors should be available.

Information

Hyundai i20 ERA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai i20 ERA in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost Rs. 50,000-80,000 less than the Magna (petrol) base trim, priced at Rs. 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom).