Ferrari 296 GTB, with an 818hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 07:24 pm

Ferrari unveils its 296 GTB supercar with a V6 engine

Ferrari has unveiled its 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB) entry-level supercar. It sits below the F8 Tributo in the company's line-up and rivals the recently-announced McLaren Artura. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin. It draws power from a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has swept-back headlights and an active rear spoiler

The Ferrari 296 GTB features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, swept-back headlights, and a special livery that pays tribute to the 250 Le Mans. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, and star-spoked wheels wrapped in Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires. A Lexan window, active spoiler, a single exhaust, and sleek taillights are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle has two seats and a head-up display

The Ferrari 296 GTB has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard with an integrated head-up display and a flat-bottom, 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It offers leather seats, a push-button shifter on the center console, multiple airbags, and a small compartment for storing the GTB's ignition key. The vehicle has an SF90-inspired digital instrument cluster and another small display on the passenger side.

Performance

It runs on an 818hp, plug-in-hybrid powertrain

The Ferrari 296 GTB is fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain which mates a 654hp, 3.0-liter V6 engine with an electric motor, an 8-speed DCT gearbox, and a 7.45kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 818hp/740Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.3 seconds. It also has an all-electric range of 25km.

Information

Ferrari 296 GTB: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ferrari 296 GTB is expected to carry a starting price-tag of $250,000 (around Rs. 1.85 crore) but its availability details are currently unavailable. The Italian automaker will also announce its Purosangue SUV in 2022.