BMW X3 and X4, with new looks and features, launched

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 11:34 am

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2022 versions of its X3 and X4 models. They are offered in four and three variants, respectively, including the performance-centric M models. As for the highlights, both the cars sport a refreshed look and have upmarket cabins with many new features. The vehicles are available with a choice of three engines linked to an 8-speed gearbox.

Exteriors

The cars sport a huge kidney grille and sleek headlights

BMW X3 And X4 have a muscular hood, a large kidney grille, an updated front bumper with triangular-shaped air vents, wrap-around taillights, and designer wheels. The X3 M40i and X4 M40i are differentiated by a unique M kidney grille, M exterior mirrors, M logo, and special tailpipe trim. The X3 M and X4 M have a more aggressive front bumper and M-specific rear bumpers.

Interiors

The vehicles offer Alcantara knee pads and 10.25-inch infotainment panel

Depending on the trim, the BMW X3 and X4 have Merino leather upholstery, M sport seats with illuminated M logos, Alcantara knee pads, M-branded seat belts, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

Power

There are multiple engines on offer

The BMW X3 sDrive301, X3 xDrive30i, and X4 xDrive30i are fueled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that makes 248hp of power and 349Nm of torque. They have a top-speed of 209km/h. The X3 M40i and X4 M40i run on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six mill with a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes 382hp/500Nm. The hybrid tech offers an extra 11hp of power.

Information

The M models can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds

The X3 M and X4 M have a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine that makes 473hp/619Nm in the standard M models and 503hp/649Nm in Competition variants. The cars can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and have a top-speed of 284km/h with the M Driver's Package.

Pocket-pinch

2022 BMW X3 and X4: Pricing

The BMW X3 starts at $43,700 (around Rs. 31.8 lakh) for the sDrive30i model and goes up to $69,900 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh) for the X3 M variant. The X4 starts at $51,800 (roughly Rs. 37.8 lakh) for the xDrive30i variant and goes up to $73,400 (approximately Rs. 53.5 lakh) for the X4 M model. Production of the cars will begin in August.