BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images

BMW is likely to unveil the facelifted version of its X3 M model by the end of the year or early-2022. A partially camouflaged test mule of the SUV has been spied testing in southern Europe, revealing key design details. The spy shots suggest that it will have refreshed bumpers, updated lights, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a large kidney grille

The BMW X3 M (facelift) will have a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 473hp, 3.0-liter engine

The facelifted BMW X3 M is expected to draw power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six, petrol engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates 473hp/600Nm in the current non-Competition model of the standard X3 SUV.

Interiors

The vehicle should have ventilated leather seats and multiple airbags

The BMW X3 M (facelift) is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest version of BMW's iDrive software. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

BMW X3 M (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW X3 M (facelift) will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in India, it should cost more than the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).